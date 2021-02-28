Cambodia’s COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign Extended to Garbage Collectors

The Ministry of Health has announced to extend the ongoing vaccination campaign against COVID-19 to garbage collectors in Phnom Penh.

The extension was made at the recommendation and high attention of Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, pointed out the ministry’s press release this afternoon.

All garbage collectors in Phnom Penh aged between 18 and 59 years old are encouraged to get vaccinated at huit referral hospitals, including Phnom Penh Municipal Referral Hospital, Chbar Ampov Referral Hospital, Sensok Cambodia-China Friendship Referral Hospital, Samdech Ov Samdech Mer Referral Hospital, Prek Pnov Referral Hospital, Dangkor Referral Hospital, Chaktomuk Referral Hospital, and Pochentong Referral Hospital.

Cambodia began the vaccination campaign against COVID-19 in Phnom Penh on Feb. 10 after receiving China-donated 600,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine, of which 300,000 for the Ministry of Health and the rest for the Ministry of National Defence. The vaccination has been now being conducted in the 25 capital and provinces.

The Ministry of Health thus instructed all authorised-vaccination sites across the country to work every day even on weekends and holidays in order to boost wider vaccination.

The ministry also took the opportunity to call on those who are in the priority groups – medical staff, police officers, frontline authorities, etc. – and have not get vaccinated yet to receive the vaccine voluntarily, and those who have had their first dose to get the second one within 14 to 28 days after the first shot.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press