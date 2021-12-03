Cambodia’s COVID-related Assistance Delivered to Laos

The donation in 500,000 doses of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines and three refrigerated vaccine transport vehicles of the Government and people of the Kingdom of Cambodia have been delivered to the Government and people of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic (Lao PDR).

The handover ceremony took place this morning at the Trapaing Kreal (Cambodian province of Stung Treng)-Nong Nok Khiene (Lao province of Champasak) under the presidency of Cambodian Minister of Health H.E. Mam Bunheng, Lao Deputy Prime Minister H.E. Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune and Health Minister H.E. Bounfeng Phommalaysith.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, both H.E. Mam Bunheng and H.E. Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune lauded the good traditional ties of friendship and cooperation between Cambodia and Lao PDR.

The donation reflects the good neighbourliness and solidarity between the two nations while the whole world has been facing with the unprecedented health crisis posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, they underlined.

On behalf of the Lao government and people, H.E. Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune expressed his gratitude to Cambodia for the precious donation, the third of its kind, which will contribute significantly to increasing the herd immunity in Lao PDR, set at 50 percent by the end of this year.

The first two donations in COVID-19 vaccines and medical supplies for Lao PDR were on Nov. 16, 2020 and on Sept. 28, 2021.

Besides Lao PDR, Cambodia also extended COVID-related assistance to Vietnam, Myanmar, Timor-Leste and Nepal.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press