Cambodia’s Donation in Medical Materials Handed over to Myanmar

The donation in facemasks and necessary medical materials for combating COVID-19 pandemic from the Royal Government and people of the Kingdom of Cambodia has been handed over to the Government and people of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar.

The handover ceremony took place at Nay Pyi Taw International Airport this morning following the arrival of the Cambodian delegation led by Minister of Health H.E. Prof. Mam Bunheng in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, H.E. Prof. Mam Bunheng said today’s contribution is an expression of friendship sentiment and solidarity of the people of Cambodia with the people of Myanmar at this time of unprecedented challenge to health safety and human security that the entire world is facing.

H.E. Minister was confident that the excellent traditional relations and cooperation between the two countries will be further expanded and strengthened, bringing about harmony and socio-economic progress to the two peoples, contributing to peace, security and development in the region.

For his part, H.E. Dr. Myint Htwe, Union Minister for Health and Sports of Myanmar, spoke highly of the donation, stressing that it is really useful for his country in terms of both clinical field and public health field.

“The donation will help not only in relieving the suffering of the patients, but also in saving the lives of the patients,” he said.

The donation was made in the spirit of both nations’ long-standing friendship and solidarity, said Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia in a recent letter to H.E. Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, State Counsellor of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar.

“With our collective effort, I strongly believe that we will succeed in the fight against Covid-19, and we will emerge stronger together,” underlined the Cambodian Premier.

The donation include 2,000,000 facemasks, 100,000 fabric facemasks, 20,000 masks N95, 20,000 goggles, 20,000 PPE sets, 500 units of intra temperature manual check, 20,000 face shields, 20 ventilator machines for ICU Set, 20 patient monitors+accessories model: Vista 120, 500 containers (25kg each) of ChloramineB Powder, 1,000 sets of safety plastic boots PR, and 2,000 units of hand liquid soap.

In mid-November, Cambodia also donated the same amount of assistance to Laos. This strongly reflects the Kingdom’s commitment to take part in fighting against the COVID-19 global health crisis.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press