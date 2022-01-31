Cambodia’s Economy Forecast To Grow Over Five Percent In 2022: PM

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia’s economy is expected to grow over five percent in 2022, after the nation fully reopened since Nov, buoyed by its high vaccination rates, Prime Minister, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said here, today.

“The success of the COVID-19 national vaccination campaign, allowed Cambodia’s economy to grow at a faster-than-expected rate,” he said, during a handover ceremony of 300,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine donated from Poland.

“Cambodia’s economy is projected to grow by around three percent in 2021, and will continue to grow by more than five percent in 2022, mainly thanks to the full re-opening of the country, and the return of the socioeconomic activities to normal, across all sectors,” he added.

The kingdom’s economy is mainly driven by agriculture, tourism, garment exports, and real estate and construction.

So far, Cambodia has administered at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccines to 14.35 million people, or 89.7 percent of its 16 million population, the health ministry said, adding that, 13.75 million people, or 86 percent, have been fully vaccinated with two required shots.

Most of the vaccines used in the country’s inoculation programme are China’s Sinovac and Sinopharm. “Undoubtedly, vaccination is the key measure to control the spread, to end the COVID-19 crisis, and to re-open socio-economic activities safely in the new normal,” Hun Sen said.

Cambodia has well controlled the spread of COVID-19. The kingdom has reported zero death from the disease for 26 days straight, according to the health ministry.

The country logged 57 new cases today, including 44 domestic infections, bringing the national total caseload to 121,299, with 3,015 deaths and 117,428 recoveries, the ministry said.

