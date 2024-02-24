Cambodia’s Education and Sports Development Regionally Recognised



ASEAN has appreciated Cambodia’s rapid development in the education and sports sectors.

The note was highlighted by H.E. Vath Chamroeun, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Education, Youth, and Sports, in a closing ceremony of the ASEAN-Japan workshop on Promoting Physical Education Teacher Education (PETE) and Sports for Persons with Disabilities (SPD) FY 2023 in Phnom Penh on Feb. 22.

Supported by Japan’s Sport for Tomorrow, the four-day workshop attracted the participation of educational officials from ASEAN member states, including host Cambodia, Myanmar, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, Laos, Indonesia, Brunei Darussalam, the Philippines, and Vietnam.

The secretary of state emphasised that the project plays a crucial role in promoting physical and mental health among students at all educational institutions.

The workshop will not only help further build relations and cooperation among relevant players in ASEAN but also achieve the ASEAN-Japan goals of human resources development in physical educati

on and sports and improve ASEAN people’s health, which is a major work force for regional economic development.

It aims to disseminate the action plan on the promotion of physical education in Cambodia, as well as to learn from others within ASEAN, he added.

The workshop, from Feb. 19 to 22, was organised by the National Institute of Physical Education and Sports in collaboration with the Nippon Sport Science University of Japan.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse