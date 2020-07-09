Cambodia’s Exports Remain Positive despite Covid-19 Threat

During the first five months of 2020, Cambodia’s exports demonstrate positive trends despite the threat of Covid-19 pandemic.

The update was shared by H.E. Vongsey Vissoth, Permanent Secretary of State at the Ministry of Economy and Finance in a press conference yesterday here in Phnom Penh.

H.E. Vongsey Vissoth underlined that Cambodia’s garment sector dropped due to order suspension from the markets in the EU and U.S., but other exports including agricultural products, bicycles, and electronic devices increased if compared to the same period in 2019.

The Royal Government of Cambodia is working hard to restore the national economy, and respond to the fallouts of the Covid-19 pandemic, with the national budget of more than US$1 billion, he continued.

The government has reserved another US$300 million for social assistance in order to support poor families and those severely affected by the pandemic.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press