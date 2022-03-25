Cambodia’s Exports to China Increase Significantly

Cambodia’s exports to China have seen a remarkable increase in amount and value in the first two months of 2022, driven by the Cambodia-China Free Trade Agreement which entered into force earlier this year.

The remark was made by Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, at the inauguration ceremony of the National Road 51 held in Samrong Tong district of Kampong Speu province on Friday.

“Exports from Cambodia to China rose significantly, particularly milled rice export, in the first two months of this year,” Samdech Techo Hun Sen said.

China has agreed to buy more Cambodian products such as Pailin longan and “Pra” fish, he added.

Major Cambodian exported products to China’s market are milled rice, cassava, fresh mangoes and bananas, while the imported products from China include raw materials for garment industry, construction materials and so on.

The two-way trade between Cambodia and China reached nearly US$11.2 billion in 2021, a year-on-year increase of 38 percent.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press