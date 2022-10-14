Cambodia’s Exports to U.S. Reach US$7 billion in January-September Period

Cambodia exported US$7,046 million worth of goods to the U.S. market in the first nine months of this year, an increase by 29.4 percent compared to the same period last year, according to a report of the General Department of Customs and Excise (GDCE) released this week.

The U.S. remained the largest buyer of Cambodia’s products, followed by Vietnam, China, and Japan, read the report, adding that some 40.8 percent of Cambodia’s total exported goods went to the U.S. during the January-September period.

Cambodian products shipped to the U.S. market were mostly garments and included goods such as footwear, bicycles and furniture.

H.E. Penn Sovicheat, Under Secretary of State and Spokesperson of the Ministry of Commerce, attributed the growth to the trade preferences offered to Cambodia-made products.

“Despite the pandemic, trade relations have maintained a good status. The U.S. considers Cambodia as one of its sources for imports and many U.S. firms have increased their orders from Cambodia,” he said.

The Kingdom imported US$250.7 million worth of goods from the U.S. during the period, a year-on-year decrease of 2.5 percent, the report pointed out.

According to the GDCE, Cambodia exported US$17,258 million worth of products in the three quarters of this year, up 22.1 percent over the same period in the previous year.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press