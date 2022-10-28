Cambodia’s GDP Growth Predicted at 6.6% Next Year

The Royal Government of Cambodia has predicted that the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) would see a robust growth of 6.6 percent in 2023, supported by external demands and the return of domestic economy to normal.

The projection was mentioned in the draft of 2023 budget law, which was approved here this morning at a plenary weekly cabinet meeting chaired by Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia.

The Cambodian economy in 2022 is expected to continue its growth trend compared to the growth in 2021, at 5.4 percent, despite the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war crisis, according to H.E. Phay Siphan, Minister Attached to the Prime Minister and Chairman of Royal Government Spokesperson Unit.

“Thanks to external demands and the return to normal of domestic economy, the Cambodian economic growth in 2023 is projected to be at 6.6 percent,” he posted on his Facebook page this morning.

Cambodia’s economic growth in 2023 will be supported by key economic sectors, including industry, services and agriculture, he said.

