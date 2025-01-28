Cambodia’s GFT Exports See Strong Growth in 2024



Phnom Penh: Cambodia exported a total of US$13.92 billion worth of garment, footwear, and travel goods (GFT) in 2024, a significant increase of 23 percent compared to 2023, according to a report from the Ministry of Commerce.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the report indicated that garment exports were valued at US$9.79 billion last year, marking a year-on-year increase of 24 percent. The export of footwear rose by 23 percent from US$1.68 billion, while travel goods exports jumped by 19.6 percent to US$1.95 billion.

H.E. Penn Sovicheat, Secretary of State and Spokesperson at the Ministry of Commerce, attributed this growth to a rise in global demand for apparel and textile. He noted that the GFT industry has received purchase orders, reflecting the quality of Cambodian products in meeting foreign market demands.

The garment, footwear, and travel goods industry serves as the Kingdom’s largest foreign exchange earner. The sector comprises approximately 1,538 factories and branches, employing nearly 91

3,000 workers, mostly female, as reported by the Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training.