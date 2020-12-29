Cambodia’s Gold Reserves Reach More Than 44 Tonnes

Cambodia has in total 44.400 tonnes of gold in reserve for sustainable macro-economy in the country, pointed out Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen in his special statement broadcast live from his residence in Takhmao town, Kandal province this morning by the National Television of Cambodia (TVK).

About 12.400 tonnes of gold are the legacy from the late King Norodom Sihanouk’s era and stored in Switzerland, 17 tonnes have been invested in the Britain’s central bank, and 15 tonnes have been kept at the National Bank of Cambodia, according to the Premier.

Meanwhile, Samdech Techo Hun Sen reaffirmed the positive trend of export achieved in 2020. The total trade volume were recorded at around US$32 billion, and the exports have been achieved at around US$16 billion, he underlined.

Only with the export of seven agricultural products, including milled rice, paddy rice, cassava, cashew, mango, longan, and pepper, Cambodia earned more than US$3,800 million, he added.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also revealed the tax and custom revenues of around US$5.27 billion this year, and some 13 trillion Riel at the national treasury.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press