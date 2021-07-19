Cambodia’s Medical Material Assistance Transported to Vietnam

A Cambodian delegation led by H.E. Dr. Yuok Sambath, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Health and high representative of Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, left here this morning to transport Cambodia’s medical material assistance to Vietnam.

The donations is aimed to contribute to containing the community transmission of COVID-19 in Ho Chi Minh City being seriously hit by the pandemic.

The donations, announced by the Royal Government of Cambodia on July 17, include 1,000,000 facemasks, 100,000 masks N95, 100 units of Oxygen Concentrator and US$200,000.

At the same time, the Cambodian Red Cross also announced to make a contribution of US$100,000 while the Cambodia-Vietnam Friendship Association US$50,000 for the same cause.

Cambodia’s act reflects the solidarity, friendship and cooperation between the two neighbouring countries, especially during this hard time of COVID-19 pandemic.

Cambodia has so far donated necessary medical materials to some other countries in the region and Asia, including Laos, Myanmar, Timor-Leste, and Nepal to contribute to combatting COVID-19.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press