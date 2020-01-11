Cambodia’s Milled Rice Exports Humbly Increased in 2019

Cambodia exported a total of 620,106 tonnes of milled rice to international markets in 2019 � the volume that suggests an increase though humbly.

The record was shared recently with local media, adding that the milled rice was exported to over 20 countries across the world.

China, added the source, was the main export market of Cambodia's milled rice, and other countries buying rice from Cambodia include countries in Asia and Europe.

The exports of milled rice from Cambodia were done through 89 companies.

Cambodia exported 626,225 tonnes of rice to international markets in 2018, which was a 1.5 percent decline compared to 2017.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press