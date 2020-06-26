Cambodia’s Mine Victims in Numbers, Showing Decreasing Trend

Number of mine victims dropped by 42 percent to 36 since January 2020 compared to 62 during the same period last year, according to Cambodian Mine Action Authority (CMAA).

The figures were reflected in a CMAA report shared with local journalists recently, underlining that 28 of the victims were injured and the rest eight died.

The incidents took place in 11 provinces, including Battambang, Banteay Meanchey, Kampong Thom, Pursat, Kratie, Preah Vihear, Pailin, Thbong Khmum, Mondulkiri, Stung Treng and Oddar Meanchey.

Accumulatively, from January 1979 to May 2020, there were 64,887 mine and ERW casualties – including 51,111 or 79 percent are victims of mines and 13,776 or 21 percent victims of ERW.

Of the victims, 19,786 (31 percent) dead, 36,043 (55 percent) injured, and 9,058 (14 percent) were paralysed.

Among the victims, 52,568 (81 percent) were males, 6,076 (9 percent) boys, 4,789 (8 percent) females, 1,391 (2 percent) girls, and 63 (8 percent) unidentified.

Last week, CMAA received US$3.8 million assistance from New Zealand to support some of its activities for the period of six years.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press