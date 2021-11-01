Cambodia’s QR Code Stop Covid Wins Digital Innovation Award from ITU

QR Code Stop Covid, developed by the Cambodian Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications, has won the Global South Covid-19 Digital Innovation Challenge award from the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation (UNOSSC).

The good news was shared by the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications in a press release made public yesterday, underlining that this is the first time that Cambodia wins an international award in the telecom and digital areas.

Some 250 institutions around the world have taken part in the Global South COVID-19 Digital Innovation Challenge which, according to the ITU’s online source, seeks scalable innovative digital solutions that could: (i) enable countries, societies, communities, institutions and individuals from the Global South to deal with the cascading effects of the pandemic across governance, economy, social sectors and wellbeing; and (ii) contribute to the organisations’ respective focus on South-South Cooperation and digital technologies.

Cambodia will receive an award and a cash prize of US$20,000, as well as an invitation to share its knowledge and experience with other countries at an ITU-organised training programme.

QR Code “Stop COVID”, introduced in February 2021, is an app designed for contact-tracing, quarantine control and vaccination status.

