Cambodia’s Revenues Surpass 2019 Target

The Royal Government of Cambodia collected about US$6,000 million as income from taxes and customs in 2019, exceeding the 2019 fiscal revenue target, according to figures from the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

From January to December, the General Department of Taxation and the General Department of Customs and Excise, both are under the Ministry of Economy and Finance, obtained a surplus income of US$1,485 million.

Under the budget law for 2019, the government set to collect US$4,548 million as fiscal revenue, of which US$2,260 million from customs and excise duties and US$2,288 million in taxes.

With the surplus income, the government earned in total US$6,033 million in the whole year of 2019.

For the budget law for 2020 sealed by His Majesty the King's signature recently, US$5,272 million is expected to be collected as fiscal revenue for this year, of which US$2,911 million from customs and excise and US$2,361 million from taxes.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press