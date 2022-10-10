Cambodia’s Rice Export Up Over 10 Percent in First Nine Months

Cambodia exported 449,325 tonnes of milled rice from January to September 2022, netting almost US$287 million.

The update was shared this morning by the Cambodia Rice Federation, stressing that the total milled rice export increased by 10 percent compared to the same period in 2021.

Of the Cambodian milled rice exported, more than 39 percent were premium aromatic rice and nearly 29 percent were Sen Kra Ob (fragrant rice), while long grain white rice accounted for 28 percent, and parboiled rice and organic rice for about 2 percent each.

Among the 55 destinations, China remains the biggest market importing 44.09 percent, followed by France purchasing 14.83 percent, Malaysia 5.58 percent, the Netherlands 4.65 percent, Italy 2.65 percent, Gabon 2.63 percent, Brunei Darussalam 2.44 percent, the United Kingdom 2.25 percent, and Germany 2.08 percent.

During the period, Cambodia also exported 2,357,674 tonnes of paddy rice with an estimated value of over US$563 million.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press