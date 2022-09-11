Cambodia’s Rice Export Up Over 13 Percent in First Eight Months

Cambodia exported 389,000 tonnes of milled rice from January to August 2022, netting more than US$242.80 million.

The update was shared yesterday by the Cambodia Rice Federation, stressing that the total milled rice export increased over 13 percent compared to the same period in 2021.

Of the Cambodian milled rice exported, 65.8 percent were all kinds of fragrant rice, while white rice accounted for almost 30 percent, parboiled rice and organic rice for over 2 percent each.

China remains the biggest market importing 44 percent, followed by France purchasing 15 percent, Malaysia 6 percent, the Netherlands 4 percent, Italy, Gabon, and Brunei at 3 percent each, and the rest 22 percent covered by 48 countries.

During the period, Cambodia also shipped 2,269,210 tonnes of paddy rice to Vietnam.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press