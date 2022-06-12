Cambodia’s Rubber Export Up Three Percent In First Five Months Of This Year

Cambodia exported 105,048 tonnes of dry rubber, in the first five months of this year, up three percent compared to the same period last year, said a General Directorate of Rubber report yesterday.

The kingdom earned 168 million U.S. dollars in revenue from exports of the commodity, during the Jan-May period this year, down 1.7 percent from 171 million dollars over the same period last year, the report said.

“A tonne of dry rubber averagely cost 1,604 U.S. dollars within the first five months of 2022, about 71 dollars lower than that of the same period last year,” Him Oun, director general of the General Directorate of Rubber, said in the report.

The country exports the commodity mainly to Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore and China.

Cambodia has so far planted rubber trees on a total area of 404,044 hectares, in which the trees on 310,193 hectares, or 77 percent, are old enough to be tapped, according to the report.

