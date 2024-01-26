Cambodia’s Song Saa Private Island Recorded in Gold List 2024 as a Best Seaside Resort in Asia



The Song Saa private island of the Kingdom of Cambodia is recognised among the Best Hotels and Resorts in Asia: The Gold List 2024, according to the Condé Nast Traveller (CNT), a luxury travel magazine.

‘Like many of the world’s greatest private island retreats, southern Cambodia’s Song Saa has all the trimmings of a tropical fantasy: there are stilted wooden pathways snaking to overwater villas, and private-pooled hideaways burrowed in the thick jungle cloaking the island’s hilly spine,’ one of the CNT’s editors commented.

‘At breakfast, shoals of silvery fish shimmer like fine jewels in the glassy swell below my feet. And when the sun beams overhead, skinny palms leave shadowy patterns on the talcum-white sand hemming the snug, lounger-dotted bay,’ he added.

‘Cambodia’s coastal regions might be plagued by overdevelopment, but Song Saa’s blueprint for mindful hospitality delivers a glimmer of hope,’ wrote the editor.

Song Saa Private Island is a haven of sustainable luxury nestled in the undiscovered be

auty of Cambodia’s Koh Rong Archipelago.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse