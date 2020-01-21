Cambodia’s Temperature to Be between 19 and 33 Degrees Celsius This Week

Temperature in Cambodia was forecasted to vary between 19 to 33 degrees Celsius this week, according to a new announcement of the Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology released this morning.

From Jan. 21 to 27, the highland areas of Dangrek and the northeastern mountain ranges, the temperature would be between 19 and 31 degrees Celsius.

The central lowland would experience the weather condition between 22 and 34 degrees Celsius, while the coastal regions from 22 to 33 degrees Celsius, along with possible light rain.

Cambodia is still undergoing the cool period normally taking place from December to late February.

