Cambodia’s Trade with ASEAN Up 12.4 Percent in 2024



Phnom Penh: Cambodia’s trade volume with other ASEAN member states reached US$15.69 billion in 2024, up 12.4 percent from US$13.96 billion in the previous year, a report from the Ministry of Commerce showed.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the country exported US$5.07 billion worth of products to ASEAN countries last year, up 7.6 percent from US$4.71 billion recorded in 2023.





At the same time, the country’s imports from ASEAN countries amounted to US$10.62 billion, up 14.8 percent from US$9.25 billion in 2023, the source added.





The report pointed out that Cambodia’s trade with ASEAN accounted for 28.3 percent of the country’s total trade volume of US$55.3 billion in 2024.





Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia were Cambodia’s top five trading partners in ASEAN during the above-mentioned period.

