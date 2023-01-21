CAMSOC President Reminds of Full Responsibility for SEA Games 2023 Security

President of the Cambodian SEA Games Organising Committee (CAMSOC) has called on Cambodian security forces to strengthen their capacity and exercise their utmost responsibility during the upcoming SEA Games-ASEAN Para Games 2023 in Cambodia.

The president Samdech Pichey Sena Tea Banh, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence, made the call while holding a get-together with the security forces for the SEA Games-ASEAN Para Games 2023 in Cambodia at Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh on Jan. 19.

Samdech Tea Banh instructed the security commission to cooperate with CAMSOC's relevant technical commissions to get aligned with the latest defence plans and put forth the concrete measure to strengthen the safety, security and public order effectively during the games.

Plans involved in the event must be promoted widely to capital-provincial administrative commands to pitch their responsibility, he said.

Samdech Tea Banh also encouraged the youth as well as the public to support and treasure sports under the slogan "Sports: Live in Peace, One Person Plays One Sport, Cambodia Reduces Traffic Accidents and Clean Cambodia".

He thanked the CAMSOC security commission, Ministries of Interior and National Defence, bodyguard command, and other stakeholders for their good cooperation so far.

