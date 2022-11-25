Canada Pledges to Help ASEAN in Mine and UXO Clearance

Canada has pledged US$1 million for mine and unexploded ordnance (UXO) clearance activities in ASEAN region.

The pledge was made in a dialogue between ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) and Canadian Parliament here in Phnom Penh on Nov. 23.

AIPA delegation was led by H.E. Khuth Chandara, Member of the National Assembly (NA) of Cambodia and the Canadian side by H.E. Yuen Pau Woo, Member of Senate of Canada.

Canada also provided Cambodia nearly US$1 million to support the organisation of women and security programmes when Cambodia hosted the ASEAN Summits and Related Summits from Nov. 8 to 13, 2022.

According to a press release of the NA’s Secretariat General, the discussion will contribute significantly to promoting the relations and building a strong partnership.

It also gives way to negotiation on Canada-ASEAN Free Trade Agreement (FTA) which will help increase opportunities, especially for the sustainable development and the post COVID-19 economic recovery.

The dialogue was themed “Investing in Peace, Sustainable Development and Post-COVID-19 Recovery”.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press