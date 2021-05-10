Capacity needs analysis for cash and voucher assistance in the Asia-Pacific Region – March, 2021

Cash and voucher assistance (CVA) has been increasingly used during sudden onset disasters in the Asia-Pacific region. However, CVA cannot be rapidly scaled without a sustainable structure in place supported by actors at various levels. To improve choice, dignity, and efficiency in responses for affected populations, it was crucial to explore and map out the existing system and capacity for cash coordination either in the form of cash working groups (CWGs) or any form of cash coordination mechanisms in the countries of this region. Therefore, the Asia-Pacific Regional Cash Working Group (RCWG), in collaboration with CashCap, carried out a capacity needs analysis covering the Asia-Pacific region and the countries under the RCWG’s responsibility.

OBJECTIVE

The main objective of this study was to map out the capacity needs to achieve coordinated, quality CVA in countries throughout the region, with support from the Asia-Pacific RCWG and the Cash Learning Partnership (CaLP). The findings of the study are intended to enhance the capacity of various stakeholders, regional organisations, and national and local actors (where required) to respond to CVA capacity needs in a timely and effective manner by liaising, advocating, and flagging needs at various levels including within donor communities.

METHODOLOGY

This report is based on a review of secondary data, key informant interviews with regional and country-level stakeholders, virtual focus group discussions, and surveys. For the mapping exercise, a survey was created and shared with representatives for eleven countries, achieving a 100% response rate. Ten CWG co-chairs from seven countries and three co-chairs from two regional CWGs were selected as key informants. Meeting minutes of the RCWG’s meetings from 2018 until 2020 and approximately 50 other documents (published and unpublished) were reviewed with the aim of developing actionable recommendations.

Source: World Food Programme