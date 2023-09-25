Cardinal Global Logistics Scales Customs Bureau with Descartes e-Customs™ Solution

LONDON, United Kingdom and ATLANTA, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that Cardinal Global Logistics (Cardinal), the world’s largest employee-owned logistics business, has scaled its Customs Bureau using the Descartes e-Customs solution. Through digitisation enabled by Descartes e-Customs, Cardinal has grown from manually processing 1,000 customer entries per month three years ago to managing 15,000 monthly entries today.

“Managing customs declarations is increasingly complex and manually handling thousands of entries monthly is time-consuming and prone to error. We needed a robust system that would enable us to provide an enhanced customer experience, automate repetitive processes, and improve analytics, reporting and audits for clients,” said Karl Heron, Head of Bureau Services at Cardinal Global Logistics. “This process was fast-tracked at the start of the pandemic because we needed a cloud-based system that enabled remote working. Descartes e-Customs has allowed us to scale our operations and improve our customer experience.”

Descartes e-Customs is a secure, web-based solution that helps filers submit data to HMRC and other government agencies through a concise, easy-to-use interface. From template-driven declarations, client-specific data and the ability to duplicate previous declarations, Descartes e-Customs can adapt to the multiple ways that companies operate. The solution includes multiple options to support the needs of both small and large operations. Traders can manage inbound and outbound declarations from within one advanced solution.

“It has been a pleasure and privilege for Descartes to enable transformational growth for Cardinal’s Customs Bureau,” said Peio Ribas, Senior Vice President Sales EMENAR at Descartes. “One of the most robust solutions in the field of regulatory compliance, Descartes e-Customs helps organisations boost productivity, streamline customs workflows, and improve the accuracy of customs filing processes.”

About Cardinal Global Logistics

Cardinal is the world’s biggest employee-owned logistics business, specializing in solutions across the supply chain, contract logistics, internet fulfilment, global forwarding, consolidation and customs. The company serves more than 6,000 clients – in various sectors including manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, industrial, technology, aerospace and chemicals – with an integrated network serving over 500 ports and airports.

Cardinal’s head office is located in Manchester, UK, where the business operates from three sites all offering 3PL and fulfilment services. More recently, it has continued its rapid expansion program outside of the UK, with offices based in South Africa, Thailand, Vietnam, China/Hong Kong and India.

About Descartes

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, security and sustainability of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, track and help improve the safety, performance and compliance of delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com , and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

