CASGEVY Gets Bahrain approval for treatment, marking it second country in the world

MANAMA, Bahrain, Dec. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bahrain has become the second country in the world and the first in the Middle East to approve the use of CASGEVY (exagamglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of patients with sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia. The treatment was developed by Vertex Pharmaceuticals and CRISPR Therapeutics, after conducting a series of successful clinical trials in the UK, US, France, Italy, and Germany, among others.

Following the UK MHRA’s authorisation to use CASGEVY, Bahrain is the second country in the world and the first in the region to approve this treatment.

This extraordinary development opens up new possibilities for medical advancements and reinforces Bahrain’s commitment to pioneering healthcare solutions, offering a better quality of life for patients with these blood disorders.

CRISPR (Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats) is a revolutionary gene-editing technique that holds immense potential for treating a wide range of genetic disorders. By harnessing the power of CRISPR, scientists can transfuse patients with their own edited stem cells to produce fully functioning hemoglobin and offer hope for patients with conditions that were previously considered untreatable, such as sickle cell anemia.

By embracing the revolutionary therapy, Bahrain is not only demonstrating its commitment to improving the health and well-being of its people but also positioning itself at the forefront of medical advancements in the region.

Her Excellency, Dr Jaleela Jawad Minister of Health stated “This authorization showcases Bahrain’s progressive approach to healthcare and its determination to remain at the forefront of scientific breakthroughs.”

The confirmation of approval by the National Health Regulatory Authority (NHRA) of the Kingdom of Bahrain, followed thorough analysis and review undertaken by NHRA. Today, sickle-cell patients in Bahrain suffer from the very limited globally available options of treatment. Beyond bone marrow transplant, one of the only cures available for sickle cell disease is the use of genetic editing therapy, CASGEVY.

Commenting on this, Dr. Ahmed Alansari CEO of the National Health Regulatory Authority in Bahrain said, “The approval of the use of CASGEVY in Bahrain marks a significant turning point in the cluster of treatments on offer to Bahrainis. It is a testament to the country’s visionary leadership, dedication to innovation, and unwavering commitment to improving the lives of its citizens, while ushering in the highest quality of health care and wellbeing for them.”

For more information, please contact the National Communication Centre of the Kingdom of Bahrain on communication@ncc.gov.bh.

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 8988560