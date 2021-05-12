Cash Assistance for Marginalised and Adversely Affected Groups by COVID-19

AKP Phnom Penh, The Royal Government of Cambodia has launched social cash assistance as one-off post-lockdown support to marginalised households in the restricted areas and those have-nots with family members deceased to and infected by COVID-19.

The implementation of the cash assistance programme was circulated in a press release issued on May 11, stressing that the focus is on the deprived households affected by the Feb. 20 local infection in broad locked-down locations in Phnom Penh, Takhmao town of Kandal province and Preah Sihanouk province.

Households eligible for the assistance are those headed by drivers, construction workers, street vendors, waste collectors and the like, and they are entitled to between 156,000 Riel (about US$39) and 311,000 Riel (nearly US$78)– depending on the size of their family.

Lockdown affected factory workers will receive an amount of 160,000 Riel (US$40) each as a one-off subsidy through an existing mechanism supervised by the Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training, added the release.

Families with members deceased to COVID-19 will receive 300,000 Riel (US$75) in addition to the five-month cash support to settle utility fees.

Those with infected family members in both within and outside of the broad locked-down areas will receive similar amounts entitled by the marginalised households mentioned above.

The assistance programme, underlined the press release, aims to support the marginalised and adversely affected household to cope with their basic survival such as food and utilities.

The Royal Government so far have been paying special attention to the population in the locked-down areas, particularly the vulnerable population, and basic food items have been dispatched to them.

The newly launched social cash assistance is expected to further assist them to better get back to speed to support their families by themselves after the lockdown and containment measures.

