Cash Relief Programme for Poor Households Reaches 94 Percent in First Round

The historic Cash Transfer Programme for Poor and Vulnerable Households during COVID-19 is 94 percent complete in the first round, according to Minister of Social Affairs, Veterans, and Youth Rehabilitation H.E. Vong Sauth.

Speaking at a workshop on procedures and process of implementing Cash Transfer Programme for Poor and Vulnerable Households during COVID-19 held here this morning, H.E. Minister said that as of July 20, some 530,000 of 560,000 poor and vulnerable households had received the financial support.

H.E. Vong Sauth called on local authorities to inform the remaining households to get the cash support as soon as possible before the first round, which lasts for one month, comes to an end on July 24, 2020 at Wing counters across the country.

According to H.E. Minister, the second round will begin on July 25 and last until Aug. 24.

The Cash Transfer Programme for Poor and Vulnerable Households during COVID-19 was officially launched on June 24, 2020 – the afford unloading economic burden of about 560,000 households.

Under the programme, some US$25 million is allocated per month to process the first round and each household in urban areas is granted 120,000 Riel (approximately US$30) and 80,000 Riel (about US$20) for those living in rural areas without counting the allowance for each household member.

To benefit from the programme, households are required to be assessed by authorities and given a certificates from the designed authorities verifying that they are in a poor condition of level 1 or level 2.

The fund allocated for the programme is from the national savings, claimed to be around US$3.5 billion.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press