Cash Transfer Programme for Flood Affected Families Completed

The cash transfer programme launched by the government to support vulnerable families affected by last year’s flood has come to an end.

The notification was shared in a press release issued on Mar. 10 by the Royal Government.

Cambodia has spent almost 47,000 million Riel to support 99,169 poor and vulnerable families under the cash transfer programme for 3 months.

Started on Dec. 10, 2022, the programme was designed to provide monthly financial support to the poor and vulnerable families affected by flood in 2022 across the country.

Assessment showed that it has helped poor families from falling into food insecurity, debts, and sale of family assets; and eased household expenses, especially on food, medication and children’s education.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse