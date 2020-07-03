Casinos Allowed to Resume Operations

Cambodia has announced to allow casinos to resume their operations, but only with gambling and slot machines, after being closed a few months due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen while chairing the weekly cabinet meeting held here at the Peace Palace this morning, wrote H.E. Phay Siphan, Minister Attached to the Prime Minister and Chairman of the Royal Government Spokesperson Unit on his official Facebook page.

Those casinos are required to obtain permission from the Ministry of Health along with some requirements on COVID-19 preventive measures, he added.

According to H.E. Phay Siphan, the cabinet ministers this morning approved and corrected a few words in the Draft Law on Commercial Gaming Management composed of 12 chapters and 97 articles.

The draft law is aimed to ensure the management of commercial gaming centres in Cambodia in order to contribute to boost the economic growth, enhance the tourism sector, create jobs, collect income, maintain social safety and security by defining competence, rules and procedures for commercial gaming centre management.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press