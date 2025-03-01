CBF Committed to Developing Boxing as Cambodia’s Flagship Sport



Phnom Penh: The Cambodian Boxing Federation (CBF) is committed to developing boxing as a flagship sport in Cambodia.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the commitment was announced by H.E. Buy Sophoan, CBF Secretary General, during a general assembly at the headquarters of the National Olympic Committee of Cambodia (NOCC) in Phnom Penh on February 28.

H.E. Buy Sophoan stated that to achieve this objective, the federation aims to win more medals in regional and global sports events, with a particular focus on the 4th Asian Youth Games 2029, which will be hosted by Cambodia.

The federation also plans to partner with various organizations to organize competitions and enhance the performance of the national boxing team. Furthermore, it intends to establish a boxing academy to nurture young boxing talent throughout the country.

During the general assembly, H.E. Buy Sophoan was elected as the CBF President for the 8th mandate of 2025-2029, succeeding Dr. Chheung Yao Yen, who resigned from his position and w

as subsequently appointed as the Honorary President of CBF.