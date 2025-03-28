CDC and IFC Collaborate on Operating Procedures for Sihanoukville Logistics Complex



Phnom Penh: The Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) have met to discuss the drafting of the Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) operating procedures for the Sihanoukville logistics complex-to-be.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, Deputy Prime Minister H.E. Sun Chanthol, who serves as CDC First Vice Chair, welcomed an IFC delegation led by its Regional Manager in charge of PPP Transaction Advisory Services for South Asia and East Asia Pacific, Mr. Thomas Lubeck, at CDC palace on Mar. 26 to deliberate on the project.

The primary objective of the discussion was to expedite the implementation of the Sihanoukville Logistics Complex Project. This project is designed to integrate all logistics services for loading and unloading goods and containers, both domestically and internationally.

Once operational, the cutting-edge logistics complex, which will be connected to the Sihanoukville Port Special Economic Zone (SPSEZ), is expected to enhance the port’s

cargo handling capacity. It will offer diverse logistics services including transportation, warehousing, consolidation, and distribution.

The logistics hub will also feature a cargo management system and introduce new logistics services such as cold chain, less than container load, and vendor management inventory.