CDC Approves a New Factory Project in Kandal Province

A US$3 million pet supplies factory will be built in Ang Snuol district, Kandal province, creating 369 jobs for the locals.

The information was shared by the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC) in a press release yesterday following its approval of the investment project.

The factory is the investment of Everbrit Industrial (Cambodia) Co., Ltd, the same source pointed out.

Such investment amid COVID-19 outbreak demonstrates confidence of investors in Cambodia’s macroeconomic, political and social stability though threatened by the pandemic.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press