CDC Approves a New Garment Factory Project in Kandal Province

A US$5 million garment factory will be built in Dey Ith commune, Kean Svay district, Kandal province, creating 1,414 jobs for the locals.

The information was made known by the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC) in a press release yesterday following its approval of the investment project.

The garment factory is the investment of Flourish Garment (Cambodia) Co., Ltd.

Such investment amid COVID-19 outbreak demonstrates confidence of investors in Cambodia’s macroeconomic, political and social stability though threatened by the pandemic.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press