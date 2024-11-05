CDC Endorses 31 Investment Projects Worth US$226 Million in October.



Phnom Penh: In October alone, the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC) endorsed 31 investment projects with a total investment capital of US$226 million, generating some 16,000 job opportunities for the local people.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, of the said investment projects, ten are located in special economic zones (SEZs) and the other 21 outside the SEZs, the CDC pointed out in a press release made public this evening. The investment fields include infrastructure, and manufacturing – garment, footwear, bags, household appliances, camping tool, furniture, and decoration to name a few, it added.

China topped the list of investment in Cambodia, contributing to 53.39 percent of the total investment capital while domestic investment was 29.47 percent, said the source.