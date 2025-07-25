CDC Engages AL Mansour Asia on Cambodia’s Investment Landscape



Phnom penh: The Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC) today hosted a delegation from AL Mansour Asia for a comprehensive discussion on the Kingdom’s current investment climate, with a specific focus on identifying prospective opportunities across critical sectors such as agriculture, industry, infrastructure, and logistics. The meeting at the CDC headquarters saw H.E. Sun Chanthol, Deputy Prime Minister and First Vice-President of the CDC, welcome Mr. Fahd Al Dosari, Head of Public Relations and Special Advisor to Sheikh Mansour bin Jabor AL Thani, alongside other representatives from AL Mansour Asia.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the engagement served as both a courtesy call and a substantive working session. The primary objective of the discussions was to furnish the visiting delegation with an updated and thorough overview of Cambodia’s investment environment, while simultaneously exploring avenues for potential investment collaboration in priority areas.





During the session, Deputy Prime Minister Sun Chanthol underscored the compelling factors that position Cambodia as an attractive destination for foreign direct investment. He highlighted the nation’s enduring peace and political stability, robust macroeconomic resilience, and a young, adaptable workforce. Furthermore, he emphasised the Royal Government of Cambodia’s unwavering support for private sector growth, facilitated through the established Government-Private Sector Forum mechanism.





The Deputy Prime Minister also pointed to Cambodia’s flexible and investment-friendly legal framework, continuous advancements in multimodal transport and logistics infrastructure, strategic geographic location, and the availability of clean energy. He envisioned Cambodia’s future potential as a pivotal regional logistics hub. The Deputy Prime Minister specifically invited the AL Mansour Asia delegation to consider key investment sectors, including food processing, automotive and electronic component manufacturing, the burgeoning digital technology sector, transport infrastructure, and the development of special economic zones.

