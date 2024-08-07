CDC, EuroCham Cambodia Discuss Additional Investment Cooperation

H.E. Sun Chanthol, Deputy Prime Minister and First Vice President of the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC), received a delegation of EuroCham Cambodia led by its Chairman Mr. Tassilo Brinzer for further investment cooperation discussion, at the CDC’s headquarters here this morning.

The discussion gave an opportunity to EuroCham Cambodia to address their needs and challenges for their additional investment in Cambodia.

The first CDC vice president underscored that, to strengthen government-private sector cooperation, the Royal Government of Cambodia has established some mechanisms such as Government-Private Sector Forum, Cambodia-Japan Joint Committee Meeting, and so on to promote and target Cambodia as a competitive investment hub by facilitating and dealing with problems and concerns of all investors.

He further mentioned about the CDC’s coordination with concerned government ministries and institutions in contribution to timely, efficiently and effectively solving requests and other challeng

es raised by the EuroCham Cambodia.

H.E. Sun Chanthol also thanked the Euro Cham Cambodia for gradually nourishing and expanding their business and investment projects in Cambodia so far.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse