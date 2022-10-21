CDC Gives Green Light to Three New Projects worth over US$14 Million

The Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC) has approved three new investment projects with a total capital of US$14.1 million in Kandal and Preah Sihanouk provinces.

According to a CDC’s press release issued this afternoon, these new projects belong to Cheng Zhen Yong Industry Co., Ltd., Xin Jin Hua Garment Co., Ltd., and Success Metal Technology Co., Ltd.

The three companies will invest in the establishment of shoe assembly parts and garment factories in Kandal province’s Ang Snoul and Kandal Stung districts, respectively, and in metal processing in a special economic zone of Preah Sihanouk province.

These newly approved projects are expected to generate some 2,500 jobs for the locals.

Such investments demonstrate confidence of investors in Cambodia’s macroeconomic, political and social stability as the country is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press