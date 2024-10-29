CDC, IMF Discuss Mechanism Improvement for Investment Data Management in Cambodia



Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC) and International Monetary Fund (IMF) have discussed and exchanged views about the improvement of mechanisms to collect and compile data on foreign direct investment flow to Cambodia.

The discussion was held between H.E. Suon Sophal, Deputy Secretary General of the CDC’s Cambodian Investment Board, and Mr. Renato Perez Davalos, Senior Economist at IMF, at the CDC headquarters here this morning.

The meeting also touched on procedures for data verification and appropriate methods to formulate balance sheet statistics reports.

H.E. Suon Sophal mentioned about data management formulation and mechanism of incentivised registered projects under the framework of Cambodia’s law on investment.

He also suggested IMF continue collaborating with other relevant ministries and institutions to collect significant inputs for investment data management in Cambodia

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse