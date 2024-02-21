CDC, India Discuss Ways to Enhance Investment Cooperation



H.E. Sun Chanthol, Deputy Prime Minister and First Vice President of the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC), received here on Feb. 21 a courtesy call from H.E. Ms. Devyani Uttam Khobragade, Indian Ambassador to Cambodia, to discuss the deepening of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

In the meeting, both sides stressed India’s support for infrastructure development projects in Cambodia, facilitation of direct flights from India to Cambodia, and acceleration of procedures for the establishment of Cambodia-India free trade agreement.

H.E. Sun Chanthol asked the Indian Embassy for cooperation on enabling Cambodian delegation to travel to India to meet Indian investors and show them the main potential that make them choose Cambodia as their investment destination.

He also laid stress on Cambodia’s potential master plan for Indian investors to examine the feasibility of selecting their investment projects from the Comprehensive Intermodal Transport and Logistics System Master Plan 2023-2

033, a collection of seven integrated master plans, including road, railway, waterway, port, logistics, air transport, and intermodal transport master plans.

After observing the good cooperation between Cambodia and other countries toward the establishment of special economic zones, such as the Cambodia-Japan Special Economic Zone, the Cambodia-UK Green Special Economic Zone, H.E. Ms. Devyani Uttam Khobragade expressed her interest to see Cambodia-India special economic zone with technology investment projects as a core.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse