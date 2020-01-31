CDC Senior Official Receives Ambassador of Sweden

Minister Attached to the Prime Minister and Secretary General of the Cambodian Rehabilitation and Development Board of the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CRDB/CDC) H.E. Chhieng Yanara received here yesterday H.E. BjAlrn HAggmark, Ambassador Sweden to Cambodia.

According to a news release from CDC, the meeting touched on the bilateral development cooperation between Cambodia and Sweden as well as the exchange of views and experience so as to further strengthen and enhance future cooperation and partnership.

H.E. Chhieng Yanara warmly welcomed and congratulated H.E. BjAlrn HAggmark on being appointed as a new Swedish Ambassador to Cambodia.

On behalf of the Royal Government of Cambodia (RGC), H.E. Chhieng Yanara expressed sincere thanks to the Swedish government and citizens that have been and keep contributing to the sustainable development of Cambodia since the 1990s, particularly the decentralisation and deconcentration reforms, which significantly contributed to rural development on human resources and inclusive institutional capacity development in Cambodia.

As of 2019, the Swedish government has been committed a grant aid of around US$565 million to support Cambodia's priorities including governance and human rights, education and vocational training, employment, gender, environment and climate change. Meanwhile, H.E. Minister informed H.E. Ambassador about the major accomplishments of the RGC, under the wise and long-term visionary leadership of Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen.

For his part, H.E. BjAlrn HAggmark expressed his great pleasure to be working as Swedish Ambassador to the Kingdom of Cambodia, and highly valued the RGC's effort and achievements of Cambodia's development. H.E. Ambassador also confirmed that the Swedish government will continue to cooperate with and support the RGC's through three main sectors such as governance, education and employment, and environment and climate change.

Additionally, H.E. Ambassador also showed the interest of Swedish government in trade cooperation, specifically public transportation and renewable energy.

Moreover, H.E. Ambassador informed H.E. Minister about the extension of the current Sweden's Strategy on International Development Cooperation with Cambodia 2014-2018 until 2020, and the new bilateral development cooperation strategy, which is expected to be officially launched by this year.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press