Central Lowland and Mountainous Areas to Experience Possible Lightning and Gusts This Week

The provinces along the Dangrek Range and in the central lowland areas would face thunder, lightning, and gusts this week, the Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology alerted the public in a new forecast issued this morning.

The ministry thus called for high attention to the above-said phenomena, especially from May 21 to 26, 2020.

The temperature would be similar to last week with rain almost across the country from tomorrow until May 26, said the same source.

For the central lowland areas, the temperature would vary between 25 and 39 degrees Celsius, from 24 to 38 degrees Celsius in the mountainous areas in the north and northeast, and from 26 to 35 degrees Celsius for the coastal areas, pointed out the new forecast.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press