Ceramics Discovered Off Sihanoukville Date Back to 15th Century

The Ministry of Culture has confirmed that the 284 ceramics discovered on the seabed off Sihanoukville, Preah Sihanouk province are ancient potteries dating between the 15th and 17th centuries.

Thorough examination and evaluation of the ceramics were made early this week by the Heritage Department of the Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts in cooperation with the Provincial Department of Culture and Fine Arts, and the result showed that the potteries are indeed ancient artifacts, the ministry said in a statement released on Oct. 1.

The ceramics have been seized from a Vietnamese fisherman who kept them illegally without reported to authorities.

The potteries will be preserved by the provincial department as national cultural heritage.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press