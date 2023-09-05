CertiK Joins Finschia (formerly LINE Blockchain) Blockchain as Governance Member and Node Validator after Audit

NEW YORK, New York, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CertiK, the industry leader in blockchain cybersecurity, has completed a rigorous audit of the Finschia Foundation’s 3rd-generation public blockchain and Ostracon consensus mechanism. CertiK is also joining the network as a governance member and validator node operator. This multi-faceted collaboration ensures the realization of shared core principles including security, transparency, and performance.

The audits focused on testing smart contracts against potential attack vectors, ensuring the logic met client specifications, and cross-referencing the contract structure with similar leading smart contracts in the industry. Through a meticulous Web3 security analysis by expert auditors, CertiK evaluated the consistency, performance, and scalability of the technology.

CertiK’s participation as a governance member further strengthens the Finschia Foundation’s mission to democratize blockchain governance and ensure transparent decision-making. As a node validator, CertiK will play a crucial role in maintaining the network’s integrity and performance, building on the company’s unwavering commitment to delivering state-of-the-art security solutions to the blockchain industry.

“CertiK’s dedication to blockchain security aligns with Finschia’s strong commitment to ensuring the utmost security within our network. Their active participation as a governance member and node validator will play an important role in enhancing our network’s integrity. We value their expertise in Web3 security auditing and look forward to future collaborations,” said Youngsu Ko, Chairman of the Finschia Foundation Council.

Jason Jiang, Chief Business Officer at CertiK, said “CertiK’s collaboration with the Finschia Foundation demonstrates our commitment to delivering world-class security solutions and actively participating in the governance and validation of blockchain networks. We’re thrilled to continue our work together and build toward the Web3 vision.”

As the Web3 world continues to grow, so does the importance of security. This partnership between CertiK and the Finschia Foundation signifies a unified mission to establish trust and security in the blockchain industry, reinforcing the belief that collaborations of this nature propel blockchain forward.

About CertiK

CertiK is a pioneer in blockchain security, combining expert manual review with best-in-class AI technology to protect and monitor blockchain protocols and smart contracts. Founded in 2018 by professors from Yale University and Columbia University, CertiK’s mission is to secure the web3 world. CertiK applies cutting-edge innovations from academia to enterprise, enabling mission-critical applications to scale with safety and correctness.

One of the fastest-growing and most trusted companies in blockchain security, CertiK is a true market leader. To date, CertiK has worked with nearly 4,000 enterprise clients, secured over $360 billion worth of digital assets, and has detected almost 70,000 vulnerabilities in blockchain code. Our clients include leading projects such as Aptos, Ripple, Sandbox, Polygon, BNB Chain, and TON.

CertiK is backed by Insight Partners, Sequoia, Tiger Global, Coatue Management, Lightspeed, Advent International, SoftBank, Hillhouse Capital, Goldman Sachs, Coinbase Ventures, Binance, Shunwei Capital, IDG Capital, Wing, Legend Star, Danhua Capital and other investors.

About Finschia Foundation

The Finschia Foundation is an independent non-profit organization, based in Abu Dhabi, UAE, established in March 2023 to expand public blockchain and Web3 technologies. Inheriting the philosophy of LINE Blockchain, “Blockchain for All”, the Foundation operates its third-generation public blockchain mainnet “Finschia” and crypto asset FINSCHIA (FNSA), and aims to achieve a sustainable token model with Web3 users around the world.

