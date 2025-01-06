Chak Angre Krom-Prek Pra Concrete Bridge Construction Project is 16 Percent Complete



Phnom Penh: As of the end of 2024, the construction project of the Chak Angre Krom-Prek Pra concrete bridge across Tonle Bassac in Phnom Penh capital has been achieved at 16 percent, pointed out the Ministry of Public Works and Transport (MPWT).





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the Chak Angre Krom-Prek Pra Concrete Bridge, valued at approximately US$60 million, was initiated under the presidency of Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet, Prime Minister of Cambodia. The bridge is intended to span 845.70 meters in length and 27 meters in width, connecting Khan Meanchey to Khan Chbar Ampov in Phnom Penh. Additionally, the connecting roads, totaling 804.30 meters in length, will be part of this significant infrastructure project.





Construction is being carried out by Shanghai Construction (Cambodia) Co., Ltd., with a planned timeline of 42 months, funded through a concessional loan from China. The completion of the bridge aims to facilitate smoother travel for residents and alleviate traffic congestion currently experienced on Preah Monivong Bridges.





The Chak Angre Krom-Prek Pra Bridge is set to become the eighth bridge across the rivers in the capital. The existing seven bridges include the Cambodia-Japan Chroy Changvar Friendship Bridge, Cambodia-China Chroy Changvar Friendship Bridge, Preah Monivong Bridge (1), Preah Monivong Bridge (2), Prek Pnov Bridge, Russey Keo cable-stayed Bridge, and Koh Pich-Koh Norea cable-stayed Bridge.

