Chamkar Mon Water Treatment Plant to Put for Use in Late 2020

Phnom Penh Water Supply Authority (PPWSA) is planning to put for official use the Chamkar Mon water treatment plant by the end of 2020, after piloting successfully with some 52,000-cubic metres of water a day.

The update was shared with the local media recently by the PPWSA’s Director General H.E. Sim Sitha, adding that this plant will contribute to supplying about 90 percent of clean water in the capital and Takhmao town of Kandal province.

The 52,000-cubic metre water treatment plant, continued H.E. Sim Sitha, is expected to supply 100 percent of water in the city, especially in Khan Chamkar Mon and Koh Pich (Diamond Island), when the construction of Bakkheng factory is finished.

According to H.E. Dr. Aun Pornmoniroth, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance, Chamkar Mon water treatment plant is the first project of PPWSA to restore and expand the water treatment factory carried out through a master plan phase III (2016-2030).

The project is made possible under the financial collaboration between the Agence Française de Développement (AFD) with 30 million Euros or 75 percent, and PPWSA with the rest 25 percent.

The project is intended to expand its capacity to produce 1 million cubic metres of clean water by 2025, he pointed out.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press