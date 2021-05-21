China Always Values Relations with Cambodia

“China always puts a high value on its relations with Cambodia. Our two countries are committed to carry forward traditional friendship, actively build a community of shared future for China and Cambodia,” underlined Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mr. Zhao Lijian at a regular press conference on May 21.

As what is said by Prime Minister Hun Sen, China’s help to Cambodia is sincere with no strings attached, said the spokesperson, adding that China has provided and will continue to offer help within its capacity to facilitate Cambodia’s economic development and livelihood improvement, so that the two peoples, especially Cambodians, will obtain tangible benefits from China-Cambodia win-win cooperation.

In his remarks at the 26th virtual International Conference on “The Future of Asia” under the theme: “Shaping the Post-Covid Era: Asia’s Role in the Global Recovery” on May 20, Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, responded to the claimed Cambodia’s over-reliance on China by stressing that “if I don’t rely on China, who will I rely on?” and China’s infrastructure investment is indispensable to Cambodia’s economic growth.

“We highly appreciate Prime Minister Hun Sen’s relevant statement. Prime Minister Hun Sen is a veteran statesman in the region, and a good old friend of Chinese people. With acute political insight and strategic vision, he always holds an objective and just position on major issues,” said Mr. Zhao Lijian. “He not only made outstanding contribution to promoting Cambodia’s national development and safeguarding national dignity, but also made positive efforts in upholding democratisation of international relations, and peace, stability and development of the region and the world.”

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press