China Buys More Than Half of Cambodia’s Rice Exports

China is standing as the biggest importer of Cambodian milled rice, accounting for more than half of the total exports.

The figure was highlighted in the latest report from the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries.

Cambodia exported 168,200 tonnes of milled rice to China from January to June this year, which was 51.4 percent of the total exports of 327,200 tonnes.

China bought only about 6,000 tonnes of milled rice from Cambodia in 2012, presenting 3 percent of the country’s total milled rice exports for that year.

The amount of Cambodia’s milled rice exported to China has been gradually increased in the following years.

Started since December 2021, Cambodia is exporting milled rice to China under the 400,000-tonne quota agreed.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press