China Congratulates Cambodia for Zero New COVID-19 Case

The People’s Republic of China has extended its sincere congratulations to the Kingdom of Cambodia for its successful fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Congratulations! Under the cool shade of His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni, King of Cambodia, and Her Majesty the Queen-Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk, and under the true leadership of Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, the Royal Government of Cambodia has attained a proud achievement in preventing the COVID-19 spread,” said the Chinese Embassy in Phnom Penh today.

As of May 16, the embassy added, the recovery rate reached 100 percent and no new infection case has been reported in Cambodia for 35 days in a row.

“Wish the people of Cambodiawho have a deep sense of friendship [with China] have better and better living standard from one day to another,” said the Chinese Embassy.

Cambodia has offered China firm support during its fight against the COVID-19 epidemic while China has dispatched medical teams to the Kingdom and provided urgently needed anti-epidemic supplies, which reflects the friendly tradition of mutual support and assistance between the two nations.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press